Left, BJP pumping money for electoral gains, says Thampanoor Ravi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC general secretary and chairman of the election committee of the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, Thampanoor Ravi has said that the Left Front and the BJP are pumping money to influence the elections. The senior leader in a press release said that both the Left and the BJP are worried at the growing popularity of the UDF candidate Shashi Tharoor.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

He stated there were allegations against the present LDF candidate from Thiruvananthapuram in the payment seat controversy during the last 2014 Lok Sabha elections while the BJP candidate has an extreme Hindutva face.

The senior Congress leader said during the review meeting held as part of this, leadership of both the parties were convinced that the present candidates will not be able to create any impact in the elections and hence the new moves.Thampanoor Ravi said that with the election only four days away, both the Left Front and the BJP are trying to use any nefarious means to win the elections and added that the acceptance of Shashi Tharoor among the voters has created panic among the rival fronts.

Thampanoor Ravi said for the past 10 years the development initiatives taken up by Shashi Tharoor as the Member of Parliament from the constituency is ample proof of his abilities and added that he is a threat to the votaries of political violence and those of communal violence.