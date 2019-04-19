Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Seawall: A distant dream

The government had earlier promised to build a wall to prevent sea erosion at Valiyathura following the voters' decision to vote NOTA in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Waves lashing Valiyathura B P Deepu

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The construction of the sea wall at Valiyathura is facing a roadblock with the absence of contractors to take up the work. When the authorities failed to find a contractor in the tendering process, the residents brought in contractor Thomas Saji on board to find a permanent solution to the sea erosion. But due to administrative reasons and the delay in the sanctioning the fund to the contractor, the project will further be delayed.

According to Saji, the delay in the sanction of money will affect the project that cost around C80 lakh.
"I won't receive any profit from this project, still I was willing to take it up to find a permanent solution to the issue. The executive engineer said the amount will be provided six months after the completion of the project. Atleast C15-20 lakh must be sanctioned once we complete 20 per cent of the work, as we are taking a risk with the project in the absence of enough stones for the wall," he said.

However, Joshy, chief engineer, Irrigation and Administration, said, "A lot of contractors are waiting to get the money sanctioned for several other government projects. We cannot give special consideration to any of the projects. The executive engineer had intimated me regarding the quotation of Saji. We will look into this issue and try to resolve as soon as possible," he said.

Around 300 youth from Valiyathura coast have decided to boycott the parliament election by casting their vote as NOTA earlier this month as a protest. Followed by the NOTA decision, the Minister for Co-Operation Kadakampally Surendran had promised to take immediate measures before the next rough sea season after discussing the issue with Minister of Fisheries J Mercykutty Amma and Minister of Finance Thomas Isaac.

Thus with the letter from MP and MLA, the residents met the chief engineer who wanted to resolve the issue. Earlier he had promised to go ahead with the project, provided the residents must bring the quotation from a contractor to take up the project.  

The promise from the government to resolve the sea erosion issues earlier this month at Valiyathura by building sea walls had brought hope to the residents.

"Even after providing a contractor the work is getting delayed. The government is least bothered to solve the issue of sea erosion. We cannot wait until the rough sea season as many houses are on the verge of falling. We have been waiting for this project to solve our issue for a long time," said Joy David, a fisherman from Valiyathura.

