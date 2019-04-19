Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

'Some videos breached the law of the land'

Manoj said that the prospective social evils of the app was frightening.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the ban on TikTok has disheartened a section of the youth who were fanatically hooked to the short video sharing platform, the decision has gone down well with law enforcement agencies.

Security agencies felt TikTok was being misused and the activities of a large number of users almost amounted to crimes. ADGP Manoj Abraham, who is also the nodal officer of Cyberdome, the technical research and development centre of Kerala Police, said the department received complaints from social media users who found fault with many TikTok videos.  "Through our Facebook account and e-mails we received complaints from a lot of social media users who felt some videos breached the law of the land," Manoj said.

Manoj said that the prospective social evils of the app was frightening. "In pursuit of showmanship, the protagonist could have gone on to do anything," he added.

Yet, a few youngsters felt the authorities should have shown leniency towards TikTok.  "TikTok was a good platform for youngsters who wanted to enter film industry by exhibiting their skills.  So, instead of banning it completely, they could have curtailed its negative features," said Niranjana, a second-year law academy student.

