When the popular app stopped 'TikTok' ing

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The app TikTok was removed from Playstore with respect to the decision of the Madras High Court to put a ban on what they termed a 'notorious' app. The ban stops one from downloading the application, albeit does not interfere with the working of the app if downloaded prior.

Seventeen-year-old Ardra Sajan from Nalanchira started her career in mimicry through her TikTok videos. She says, “I started preparing for mimicry during the Kalolsavam. I continued my stint on TikTok even after the competition.” Ardra has been ranked first among girls in TikTok RJ rating.

With a fan following of more than 3 lakh in TikTok, she got an opportunity to explore her talents on this platform. She gave background music to a folk song by Prasitha Chalakkudy which went viral on social media. The song itself has been liked by more than 20 lakh people. A self-taught artist, she always incorporates newer elements in her TikTok videos. For instance, she has done a beatboxing video which shot to fame. “TikTok gave many artists a chance to explore their talents and express themselves. After the ban, many youngsters will have to find other similar platforms,” says Ardra. She has done more than 60 videos.

Ardra says that the sudden ban is worrisome as the app is safe and certain videos approved can be uploaded after perfect scrutiny. She said, “In case of any violations, the person on the app is blocked and cannot upload the videos.”

A polymer engineering student known to TikTok users as 'Fukru' says the platform gave him the confidence to start a web series scripted and directed by himself on YouTube. "Unlike others, I gained recognition through comedy voice overs on TikTok. I created a series called 'Psychopath' on TikTok, comedy videos ranging from 15 minutes to 1 minute, scripted and acted by myself were presented through the platform and it gave me immense confidence to start a new venture on YouTube," he says.

For Anchal, TikTok was an addiction. The second-year degree student began creating videos on TikTok nine months ago and is known as 'Miss Cuteness' among her followers. "The only solace is I can still make videos and it is available on Apple phones. As a social media platform Tik Tok has a high reach among youngsters as. I have been invited to reality shows and inaugural functions with the tag line 'TikTok' star," she says. Anchal is currently doing a web series which came to her through TikTok. She has received invites from companies to promote their products on her Instagram platform.

Sruthi Thampi is one of the most popular TikTok users with more than 800 videos to her credit. "TikTok helped me achieve my goals. I've gained recognition and identity via the app. My acting dream was fulfilled through the TikTok platform and I have been invited to inaugurate shows in Kerala. the ban is heartbreaking," she says.

When Pranav created a video using the background song from the movie 'Thattathin Marayathu', it was a sudden hit among youngsters and gave him the title of a 'romantic hero'. "Finding content for TikTok became a habit and I was always looking to generate fascinating content. Travel, food and everyday activities became a trend in my TikTok profile and it also got me movie offers," he says.