Where’s the ministry of fisheries promised by the BJP, asks Shashi Tharoor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF’S Thiruvananthapuram constituency candidate Shashi Tharoor addressed a women’s conclave as part of the election campaign. The issues from Sabarimala to Vizhinjam were discussed during the open debate held at SFS Homebridge auditorium.

He spoke on the need to set up a High Court bench in Thiruvananthapuram, development scope of Trivandrum International Airport and the necessity to establish an exclusive Ministry of Fisheries.

Tharoor raised his concern over the failure of the government in implementing a ministry for fisheries.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“A ministry for fisheries was promised by the BJP long ago and yet they have included the same in this year’s manifesto. They didn’t try to pass the bill even with a majority in the Lok Sabha,” said Tharoor.

Tharoor asked the gathering to answer the Hindutva politics of the BJP through voting. He clarified the doubt regarding the statement on Nair women in his book ‘The great Indian novel’, by explaining the context of the statement referring it to the history of Kerala.

He promised to take initiatives to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill provided the Congress wins the elections. Apart from Tharoor, Sadiqali Shihab Thangal, Dr Vijayalakshmi and Dr Kanthi spoke in the conclave.