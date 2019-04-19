Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Where’s the ministry of fisheries promised by the BJP, asks Shashi Tharoor

He also spoke on the need to set up a High Court bench in Thiruvananthapuram, development scope of Trivandrum International Airport in the open debate

Published: 19th April 2019 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

UDF candidate of Thiruvananthapuram constituency Shashi Tharoor entering SFS Homebridge Auditorium to address the women’s conclave on Thursday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF’S Thiruvananthapuram constituency candidate Shashi Tharoor addressed a women’s conclave as part of the election campaign. The issues from Sabarimala to Vizhinjam were discussed during the open debate held at SFS Homebridge auditorium.

He spoke on the need to set up a High Court bench in Thiruvananthapuram, development scope of Trivandrum International Airport and the necessity to establish an exclusive Ministry of Fisheries.
Tharoor raised his concern over the failure of the government in implementing a ministry for fisheries.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“A ministry for fisheries was promised by the BJP long ago and yet they have included the same in this year’s manifesto. They didn’t try to pass the bill even with a majority in the Lok Sabha,” said Tharoor.
Tharoor asked the gathering to answer the Hindutva politics of the BJP through voting. He clarified the doubt regarding the statement on Nair women in his book ‘The great Indian novel’, by explaining the context of the statement referring it to the history of Kerala.

He promised to take initiatives to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill provided the Congress wins the elections. Apart from Tharoor, Sadiqali Shihab Thangal, Dr Vijayalakshmi and Dr Kanthi spoke in the conclave.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp