BJP will not get more than 170-180 seats: Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanasamy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP will get only 170-180 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. This includes seats from crucial states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Orissa, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh in addition to south Indian states, said Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanasamy

Out of around 135 seats in Southern India, he feels BJP will win only around 10 seats. In Punjab, BJP will win zero seats and three-four seats in Haryana.

In Rajasthan, BJP will have only seven-eight seats while in Madhya Pradesh it is around nine seats. In Chattisgarh, he predicts two seats while in Orissa, he sees just four. According to him, in West Bengal, BJP will win only five seats while in UP it could go up to 30 seats.

“I have worked in over 15 states and I can say that BJP will not enjoy the sort of majority they had last time. They have ignored farmer issues and even in their manifesto, there is nothing productive for the farmers. Meanwhile, the Congress has kept their promise wherever we have said that there will be farm loan waiver and will continue to ensure that,” he said. In the case of Kerala, he said BJP will forget Sabarimala as soon as the elections are over.

“They are using Hindu sentiments, forgetting that we live in a secular country where we respect each other’s religion and beliefs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking of all the issues with Pakistan and the recent instances including the Pulwama attack. However, he did not address the promises that were made prior to the previous election,” he said.

“The current government is slowly destroying the institutions. They replaced the planning commission with NITI Ayog which is not even a mandatory body,” he said.