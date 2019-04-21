Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

BJP will not get more than 170-180 seats: Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanasamy

Out of around 135 seats in Southern India, he feels BJP will win only around 10 seats. In Punjab, BJP will win zero seats and three-four seats in Haryana.

Published: 21st April 2019 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP will get only 170-180 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. This includes seats from crucial states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Orissa, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh in addition to south Indian states, said Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanasamy

Out of around 135 seats in Southern India, he feels BJP will win only around 10 seats. In Punjab, BJP will win zero seats and three-four seats in Haryana.

In Rajasthan, BJP will have only seven-eight seats while in Madhya  Pradesh it is around nine seats. In Chattisgarh, he predicts two seats while in  Orissa, he sees just four.  According to him, in West Bengal, BJP will win only five seats while in UP it could go up to 30 seats.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“I have worked in over 15 states and I can say that BJP will not enjoy the sort of majority they had last time. They have ignored  farmer issues and even in their manifesto, there is nothing productive for the farmers. Meanwhile, the Congress has kept their promise wherever we have said that there will be farm loan waiver and will continue to ensure that,” he said. In the case of Kerala,  he said BJP will forget Sabarimala as soon as the elections are over.

“They are using Hindu sentiments, forgetting that we live in a secular country where we respect each other’s religion and beliefs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking of all the issues with Pakistan and the recent instances including the Pulwama attack. However, he did not address the promises that were made prior to the previous election,” he said.

“The current government is slowly destroying the institutions. They replaced the planning commission with NITI Ayog which is not even a mandatory body,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narayanasamy Puducherry Chief Minister Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp