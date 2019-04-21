Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Capital Battle: Open campaigning to end today

With just a few hours left, candidates have geared up for a high voltage campaign including roadshows and bike rallies which will conclude on Sunday

Workers according a rousing welcome to LDF candidate C Divakaran at Pazhavangadi junction, Thiruvananthapuram on the penultimate day of the election campaign on Saturday| Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Open campaigning for the Lok Sabha election will come to a close in the state on Sunday, 48 hours prior to the close of polling on Tuesday. With just a few hours left for the campaign to end, the candidates have geared up for a high voltage campaign.  

Thiruvananthapuram constituency candidates

C Divakaran: With just a few more hours left for the election campaign to end, the LDF candidate in Thiruvananthapuram constituency C Divakaran has a very tight election schedule till 6 pm on Sunday. On Saturday morning, he conducted a roadshow at various places in the Nemom constituency and in the evening he covered major places in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency. On Sunday the final day, he will take part in a bike rally from Kazhakkoottam to Parassala.

Kummanam Rajasekharan: Thiruvananthapuram constituency BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan began his rally from 8 am on Saturday. During his rally, he covered four panchayats in the constituency - Chenkal, Thirupuram, Kulathoor and Karode.

On Sunday Kummanam will begin his rally from Puthentheruvu at 7.30 am and will cover regions like Pattom and Kannammoola. He will also conduct a road show from Parassala to Kesavadasapuram.
The campaign will conclude in front of Pazhavangadi Ganapathy temple.

