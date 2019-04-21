Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram is now fully prepared for the elections: Collector K Vasuki

Published: 21st April 2019 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: District collector K Vasuki has informed the district is now fully prepared for Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday. She was addressing a press conference on Saturday.

In the district, 261 polling booths have been found to be sensitive. Of these, 132 booths will have web casting and 129 will have micro-observers. Ninety-seven booths have been identified as vulnerable.   
The training for officers with election duty was completed in various phases. The Electronic Voting Machines will be moved to the polling booths on Monday.

In the absence of the voters’ ID card, voters can produce different other documents in proof of their identity. They include passport, driving licence, photo-affixed identity cards issued by state, central or public sector undertakings, passbook with photograph issued by banks or post office, pan card, health insurance smart card issued by the Union Ministry of Labour or Aadhaar card. Pass books issued by co-operative banks will not be accepted.

Vehicles have been arranged for 2,600 differently-abled people to ensure that everyone can cast their vote.
There are 14 distribution centres in the district. S N College Varkala, Govt Boys HSS Attingal, Technical High School, Mancha, SNV Higher Secondary School Anad, Loyola ICSE School, South Block Sreekariyam, St Mary’s HSS Pattom, Govt GVHSS, Manacaud, Sree Swathy Thirunal College of Music, Govt Boys VHSS, Mancha, GVHSS Parassala, Christian College, Kattakada, Govt Girls HSS Neyyattinkara and Govt Boys HSS Neyyattinkara.

