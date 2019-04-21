Logo of second edition of ICFFK released

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The logo of the second edition of International Children’s Film Festival of Kerala (ICFFK, 2019) was unveiled by actor Bhama and director R S Vimal on Saturday. “The platform

arranged for the children by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) is one of the best opportunities being provided and every child should make use of it,” said Bhama.

The week-long film fete organised by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare in association with Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), and the State Institute of Children’s Literature will begin on May 10.

Online registrations have commenced and can be made through www.icffk.com. So far, 500 registrations have already been made, said organisers. Marginalised children including orphans and those belonging to tribal communities will be given priority. Around 1,000 delegate passes will be reserved for them.

Children from other districts will be housed in the city with all required facilities, said Deepak S P, secretary, KSCCW. This year, we are expecting the participation of around 16,000 children, he added.

More than 200 movies will be screened at Tagore, Kairali Sree Nila, Kalabhavan Theatre and Nishagandhi auditorium during the fete. A free screening for the public will be held at Nishagandhi auditorium.