On penultimate day of elections,Tharoor is busy meeting rural voters

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the election campaign entering the final lap, UDF candidate of Thiruvananthapuram constituency Shashi Tharoor, is running against the clock to ensure maximum votes. On Saturday, Tharoor was at his central election committee office at Sasthamangalam in the forenoon for

releasing his election manifesto. Congress working committee member and Rajyasabha MP A K Antony released the manifesto.

Following the function, Tharoor headed towards rural segments of the constituency in Neyyattinkara and Parassala Assembly constituencies. He met the voters in person as he missed two days of campaign after he was hospitalised due to head injury. Mainly, he toured Perumkadavila, Marayumuttom and some parts of Parassala. He also met the voters in Vizhinjam and Pozhiyoor to ensure votes from the coastal region. On Sunday, Tharoor will be part of multiple roadshows which will be led by former chief minister Oommen Chandy and Antony.