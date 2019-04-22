Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

BJP and UDF allege violence by LDF workers on their vehicles in Thiruvananthapuram during campaign

While Kummanam Rajasekharan and MoS Pon Radhakrishnan were hurled footwears at the open vehicle by LDF workers at Kazhakuttom, Congress leader AK Antony's vehicle was blocked by LDF workers.

Published: 22nd April 2019 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 01:22 AM   |  A+A-

CPI(M), BJP, Congress

Representational Image. (File |PTI and EPS)

By Kannan Venu
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The final day of the public campaign for the Lok Sabha elections culminated amid sporadic incidents of violence. NDA Thiruvananthapuram candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan and Minister of State Pon Radhakrishnan were allegedly attacked by LDF workers at Kazhakuttom.

Kummanam alleged that the LDF workers led by Thiruvananthapuram Mayor VK Prasanth hurled footwears at the open vehicle in which he and the minister were travelling. Alleging police complicity in the attack and threat to Kummanam's life, the BJP later registered a complaint with State Police Chief Loknath Behera.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Meanwhile, police said the BJP rally had overshot their designated schedule and that resulted in their rally clashing with the LDF's. In Thiruvananthapuram, former Union Minister and Congress Working Committee member AK Antony's vehicle was allegedly blocked by the LDF workers during a road show organised by the UDF for its candidate Shashi Tharoor.

The incident occurred near Veli. Antony and Tharoor, who was accompanying him, got down from the vehicles and walked past the protestors. In another incident, a Congress worker, Ajaya Raj, was allegedly hacked by CPM workers at Vengode near Pothencode. Two CPM workers also claimed to have sustained injuries in the clash. Mangalapuram police said the incidents happened by 7.30 pm.

The scuffle during 'Kottikalasham' later culminated in a house attack which resulted in the injuries, the police said.In Kallikkadu, near Kattakkada, one CPM worker received head injuries in an attack allegedly by the BJP.Several BJP workers sustained injuries when a clash erupted with the LDF workers at Varkala. Several vehicles were also damaged in the clashes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India elections General Elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections Kummanam Rajasekharan VK Prasanth LDf workers Thiruvananthapuram violence AK Antony Pon Radhakrishnan Loknath Behera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp