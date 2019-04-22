BJP and UDF allege violence by LDF workers on their vehicles in Thiruvananthapuram during campaign

Kannan Venu By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The final day of the public campaign for the Lok Sabha elections culminated amid sporadic incidents of violence. NDA Thiruvananthapuram candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan and Minister of State Pon Radhakrishnan were allegedly attacked by LDF workers at Kazhakuttom.

Kummanam alleged that the LDF workers led by Thiruvananthapuram Mayor VK Prasanth hurled footwears at the open vehicle in which he and the minister were travelling. Alleging police complicity in the attack and threat to Kummanam's life, the BJP later registered a complaint with State Police Chief Loknath Behera.

Meanwhile, police said the BJP rally had overshot their designated schedule and that resulted in their rally clashing with the LDF's. In Thiruvananthapuram, former Union Minister and Congress Working Committee member AK Antony's vehicle was allegedly blocked by the LDF workers during a road show organised by the UDF for its candidate Shashi Tharoor.

The incident occurred near Veli. Antony and Tharoor, who was accompanying him, got down from the vehicles and walked past the protestors. In another incident, a Congress worker, Ajaya Raj, was allegedly hacked by CPM workers at Vengode near Pothencode. Two CPM workers also claimed to have sustained injuries in the clash. Mangalapuram police said the incidents happened by 7.30 pm.

The scuffle during 'Kottikalasham' later culminated in a house attack which resulted in the injuries, the police said.In Kallikkadu, near Kattakkada, one CPM worker received head injuries in an attack allegedly by the BJP.Several BJP workers sustained injuries when a clash erupted with the LDF workers at Varkala. Several vehicles were also damaged in the clashes.