Collector K Vasuki ensures steps to prevent double voting

Appropriate steps have been taken to prevent double voting in Attingal constituency, according to District Collector K Vasuki.

Published: 23rd April 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 06:28 AM

Officers checking the voting machines before transporting them to their respective booths from Swathi Thirunal Music College on Monday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Appropriate steps have been taken to prevent double voting in Attingal constituency, according to District Collector K Vasuki. Earlier, she had received a complaint from UDF candidate Adoor Prakash saying 1,12,322 identity cards were found with discrepancies that could lead to double voting. In his complaint, Prakash said the electoral officers too have a role in the anomalies and sought action against them too.
Adoor Prakash has even produced copies of the voters list from various booths in the constituency, in which multiple entries with different election ID numbers were seen for some individuals. He has also filed a complaint with the EC.

According to Vasuki, the district administration will not entertain any situation which scuttles the smooth conduct of elections.“It has to come to my notice that some of the voters have two identity cards. This will not be entertained anymore. The details of such voters shall be collected and handed over to the presiding officer for further action,” she added.

