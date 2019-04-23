Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram all set for polling today

As many as 27.14 lakh voters in the district are expected to exercise their franchise on Tuesday.

Published: 23rd April 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

The officers carrying voting machines and other polling equipment from Swathi Thirunal Music College in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, to their respective polling booths | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 27.14 lakh voters in the district are expected to exercise their franchise on Tuesday. The polling begins at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. A total of 2,715 polling booths are all set to welcome the voters. In Thiruvananthapuram constituency, 17 candidates are contesting while 19 candidates are contesting from Attingal. According to District Collector K Vasuki, preparations for polling have been completed. “The officials and materials reached their respective polling stations by Monday evening. Police security vigil has also been stepped up,” Vasuki added.

Around 2,013 voters, in the district, are abroad. Of these, 1,746 are male and 267 are female voters. In Attingal, 1,071 voters and 942 in Thiruvananthapuram are NRIs.  

Security arrangements will be tightened to store the EVMs at strong rooms till the counting of votes on May 23.

A control room has been opened at the collectorate for the public.
Voters of Attingal can contact: 0471-273112.
Voters of Thiruvananthapuram can contact: 0471-2731022.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Kerala Thiruvananthapuram constituency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp