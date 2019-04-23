Thiruvananthapuram all set for polling today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 27.14 lakh voters in the district are expected to exercise their franchise on Tuesday. The polling begins at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. A total of 2,715 polling booths are all set to welcome the voters. In Thiruvananthapuram constituency, 17 candidates are contesting while 19 candidates are contesting from Attingal. According to District Collector K Vasuki, preparations for polling have been completed. “The officials and materials reached their respective polling stations by Monday evening. Police security vigil has also been stepped up,” Vasuki added.

Around 2,013 voters, in the district, are abroad. Of these, 1,746 are male and 267 are female voters. In Attingal, 1,071 voters and 942 in Thiruvananthapuram are NRIs.

Security arrangements will be tightened to store the EVMs at strong rooms till the counting of votes on May 23.

A control room has been opened at the collectorate for the public.

Voters of Attingal can contact: 0471-273112.

Voters of Thiruvananthapuram can contact: 0471-2731022.