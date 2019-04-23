Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Marukil Perumana region reels under acute water scarcity

A region in Malayinkeezhu panchayat does not have water connection despite the residents' demands

Published: 23rd April 2019

A local resident fetching water from a muddy pond

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Water woes seem to shove Marukil Perumana ward and Malayinkeezhu region into depths of trouble. Around 1,400 people residing in ward number 11,  struggle for water for most part of the year.Perumanam-Govindamangalam road, Govindamangalam-Kuzhivilakom region, Govindamangalam-Thattanvila region, Plankala, Neeramankuzhi and Nettayakkonam roads and the colonies of Valiyavila and Kattakuzhi areas face acute shortage of potable water.

The pipeline connection of Kerala Water Authority (KWA) is yet to reach these regions. People depend on the pipeline passing through the the Kattakada-Thiruvananthapuram road. There are four public taps on this road. Of late, Valiyavila colony has a water connection but water does not run through the pipes. There is no pipeline either in Kattakuzhi which is a colony inhabited by the SC community. "They carry the water in vehicles whenever the supply is not interrupted in the main line," said Sarojini, councillor, Marukil Perumana.In Valiyavila colony, even wells are not an option due to geographical conditions. "Wells in the region do not have water throughout the year. In other areas, people either depend on well water or water from public taps. One public tap was recently installed in the interiors but there is no water," Rajesh Sasidharan, a local resident who works in Government ITI, Neyyattinkara.

The revival of Nirapoorkonam pond and Nettayakonam pond filled with mud and weeds would be a remedy to the water scarcity. KWA's pipeline has reached nearby regions but has not gone any further due to paucity of funds. The pipeline's construction has been stalled just 800 metres away.

