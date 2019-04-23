Wary of rain, Thiruvananthapuram district administration takes steps

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The last elections saw rain hindering the election process at a few places. Two polling stations in Poonthura and a polling station in Thumba were among the booths where the voting had to be stopped before people could cast their votes. This time around, the weather forecast has warned of severe rains on the election day.

Every evening since the summer rains began, the evening showers with lightning and thunder has continued in many regions of the district. On Monday, it rained in many regions in the afternoon hindering the preparation works of authorities as well as political parties.

“One room polling booths like Anganwadis and other small centres tend to be the ones that should be prepared to tackle the rain. Also, we have many polling stations with tile roofs, buildings which don’t have a verandah. Party workers are sceptical about these polling booths,” said a booth convenor in Kovalam.

In the wake of this threat posed by rain looming over, the district administration has initiated some steps. They have issued instructions to the respective officers to ensure that shamianas are kept on standby to ensure no disruptions to the election process and in some places they will be erected before the polling commences.

“Last time, the disruptions were unprecedented. We had immediately sorted out the issue. This time around, as it is summer rain, we expect the showers only in the evening. However, we have equipped our officers to sort out such a situation if it occurs. Keeping this in mind, we have also made some major changes to the polling booths,” said an official from the office of the district collector.

Meanwhile Jeevan Babu, Joint State Chief Electoral Officer said, “We have asked all the Collectors to be cautious. We are expecting moderate rains, in that case, there shouldn’t be many issues. However, we are prepared for any situation.”

