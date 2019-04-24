104-year-old turns up to cast vote in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One of the oldest voters in the state, Janardhanan, 104, cast his vote at Kolathukara HSS at Kulathoor here. The veteran voter has participated in all general elections in the country.“My father has never missed an election, be it to the Lok Sabha or panchayat. This time too he was so excited to cast vote,” said Radhakrishnan, his youngest son.

Janardhanan, 104, comes out

after casting his vote at

Kolathukara HSS at Kulathoor

| Express

Janardhanan was ready around 8 am but the late arrival of the wheelchair delayed his journey by two hours. His sons Subramanian, Ravidasan, Ganesh and Radhakrishnan took him to the booth which was about 200 m away. “The convenient location of the booth was a boon for us. Only a wheelchair was required,” Radhakrishnan said.

A former tea shop owner at Madurai in Tamil Nadu, Janardhanan came back to Kerala in 2005. He was born at Chirayinkeezhu and now resides at his son Subramanian’s house at Kulathoor. Janardhanan is a father of eight, grandfather of 15 and great grandfather of 18. His wife Sarojini passed away last year aged 96.