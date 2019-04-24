Attingal records decent increase in voter turnout

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Attingal constituency saw a significant increase in polling percentage compared to its performance in 2014. The latest data (obtained at 9 pm) recorded a polling percentage of 74.13 compared to 68.71 per cent in 2014. Out of seven Assembly constituencies, barring Varkala and Vamanapuram, others witnessed an increase in turnout.

Varkala constituency saw a decline in turnout, which was 67.83 per cent in 2014, to 66.1 per cent on Tuesday. Vamanapuram constituency also saw a marginal decrease as polling percentage dropped from 69.06 to 68.57.