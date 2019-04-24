Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Attingal records decent increase in voter turnout

 Attingal constituency saw a significant increase in polling percentage compared to its performance in 2014.

Published: 24th April 2019 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Attingal constituency saw a significant increase in polling percentage compared to its performance in 2014. The latest data (obtained at 9 pm) recorded a polling percentage of 74.13 compared to 68.71 per cent in 2014. Out of seven Assembly constituencies, barring Varkala and Vamanapuram, others witnessed an increase in turnout.

Varkala constituency saw a decline in turnout, which was 67.83 per cent in 2014, to 66.1 per cent on Tuesday. Vamanapuram constituency also saw a marginal decrease as polling percentage dropped from 69.06 to 68.57.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
General Elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp