I’m heading for a huge win, says  LDF candidate C Divakaran

 LDF candidate C Divakaran expressed hope the high voter turnout in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency would help him secure a comfortable win. 

Published: 24th April 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: LDF candidate C Divakaran expressed hope the high voter turnout in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency would help him secure a comfortable win. “I am so happy. I’m heading for a huge win, bigger than my initial estimate. Heavy polling has always helped the LDF in Kerala’s electoral history,” he said.    He was addressing media persons after casting his vote at the Kamaleshwaram HSS in the city. He was accompanied by wife Hemalatha and daughter.

LDF Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019

