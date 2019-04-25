20 lakh exercise their right to vote in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Around 20 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the district comprising Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal parliament constituencies. As per the statistics available with the district administration, as many as 20,03,466 voters cast their votes. According to the district administration, the figure is five per cent more than polled in the last Lok Sabha elections in 2014.

The total polling percentage compiling Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal is 73.81. Women voters outnumbered men in both the constituencies. Of the 14,23,587 women voters in the district, 10,54,207 voters cast their votes. Of the 12,90,259 male voters in the district, 9,49,240 voters voted. Attingal constituency saw better polling compared to Thiruvananthapuram. Attingal recorded a polling percentage of 74.23 while Thiruvananthapuram registered 73.40.

The electronic voting machines and VVPAT machines have been shifted to the strong room of the counting centre in Mar Ivanious Vidya Nagar on Wednesday. The strong rooms have been sealed and the security team from Central forces have been deployed in addition to the round-the-clock CCTV surveillance. The rooms were sealed in the presence of District Collector K Vasuki and election observers Saravanavel Raj and Sreedhar Chittoori. The rooms will be opened only on the counting day on May 23.