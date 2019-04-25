Chennithala inaugurates Sai Baba samadhi day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Inaugurating Sai Baba’s eighth samadhi day observance followed by a community wedding at Thonnakkal on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said, “Sai Baba, through his service, shed light on society. The programmes being implemented by Sai Gramam for the past 21 years is a model for the whole world”. According to Trust chairperson Lakshmikutty, till date, they have conducted 253 community weddings and all expenses, including wedding clothes and feast, were born by the trust itself. During the function, Abhijith was felicitated for scoring high marks in MBBS examination. The programme was attended by Deputy Speaker V Sasi, gram panchayat presidents V Madhu and Vijayakumari, trust members and others.