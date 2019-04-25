Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Tribals in Agastyavanam vote for better facilities

At the Samskarikanilayam at Podiyam, as the evening closed in, 75 per cent of votes had been cast.

Published: 25th April 2019 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

Voting, Lok Sabha elections 2019

Image for representational purpose. | (File | PTI)

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the deep reaches of the capital, under the Agastyavanam Biological Park, all sandwiched by forests lie 27 tribal settlements. Over 800 families live here. For the close to a thousand people living here, life just passes by as they indulge in farming. Turmeric, pepper and sometimes rubber figure as their ‘crops’, and occasionally they undertake jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). As they went to the polls on Tuesday, it is a development that figured as a decisive element. Road accessibility, drinking water and proper houses figure as their primary needs.

At the Samskarikanilayam at Podiyam, as the evening closed in, 75 per cent of votes had been cast. People kept arriving, although in small numbers, some even traversing a few kilometres from the hills. As many as eight settlements fall under this relatively new polling booth, which has aided a lot many of the tribals to cast their votes. For the rest of the settlements, the Forest Office at Kottoor makes up for the polling booth.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“Earlier, they all had to venture till the forest office which is a few kilometres off Podiyam. This was turned into a polling booth in 2014. Now, over 440 voters needn’t traverse all this distance just to cast the vote,” said Sreedevi Suresh, former ward member. The approach to Podiyam is only for light motor vehicles. Jeep makes up for the transport up till Valippara, from where buses are available. “If the bridge is widened, we can ensure bus service up till here,” she said.

Transportation is one of the main issues grappling the community, said Shantha who arrived with her 75-year-old mother Lalitha to cast the vote. “This is the second time that I am casting my vote. Although we don’t receive any benefits for voting, we make it a point to vote every time. Lack of transportation facilities is a major issue. We need to rely on jeeps and at times after six, there won’t be any jeeps available. Our children also face difficulties to reach their school and sometimes they have to walk to their schools,” she said.

The community never misses out on voting. “Voting is our right. So I never miss out on having my say. We urgently need development. Accessibility is a major cause of concern as we don’t have proper roads. No buses come up till here,” said Makesh Kani, who resides at the settlement Plavila.

“Of late, we are also facing acute drinking water issues, just like others. With the onset of summer, there is a water shortage. It is normally wells that we depend on, but with the water level dipping, other sources such as natural springs have to be relied on,” Sreedevi said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MGNREGS Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp