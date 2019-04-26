Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A 'space' for artists

Space, a startup by a group of youngsters, is helping artists find themselves in Thiruvananthapuram.

The founders of Space, a startup in the city focusing on helping artists find a place to exhibit their talents

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Be it a talk, a stand-up comedy, an open mic workshop, art exhibitions, reading or even co-working with friends. Space, an events group in the city, is the perfect go-to spot to locate the best-curated events. Space was started by enthusiastic students and art lovers who wanted to bring together the best of culture from around the world. Started six months ago, the startup has been able to empower budding artists by giving them a platform to express themselves, whether through music or products. The team includes Shilpa S Noble, Sidharth M K, Ahmed Adnan, Greeshma Gayathri and Midhun S Noble. 

“We noticed there are several budding artists and musicians in our city but their talent is limited to just expressing themselves on social media. This prompted me to bring the community of artists, stand-up comedians, musicians together. We started connecting with artists helping them explore their talent,” said Shilpa S Noble, founder of Space. 

The members of Space connect with artists, musicians and other art enthusiasts through social media handles like Facebook and Instagram, and collect their details regarding their interests. The team uploads information about the artists on their Facebook and Instagram page.

“This is how we connect with the other artists and help in curating events for them and also help them to sell their products in Amazon. Most of the artists are not into branding and so we are aiming at those people and helping them in their business,” she said. Space has been able to connect with eight artists and has so far organised five to six events in six months time. 

The startup recently hosted ‘Old School love’ at Old’s School Cafe. Band Antara and a group of Malayalam rappers stole the spotlight. There were several performers including two solo violinists and guitarists. A stand-up comedian also put up an interesting show. The henna workshop conducted recently helped the artists who were able to experiment with intricate patterns on the palms of the participants. The team is planning to conduct more events in different venues in the city.

