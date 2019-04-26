Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Breaking boundaries of self through a music album

 Gowtham Lenin son of late film director Lenin Rajendran has come up with his own music album ‘Waking Life’, the lyrics of which explore the boundaries of self.

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Gowtham Lenin is treading a unique path. The late film director Lenin Rajendran’s son, who grew up with an influence of films and art, has come up with his own music album ‘Waking Life’, the lyrics of which explore the boundaries of self. Gowtham says it was his father late Lenin Rajendran, who introduced him to the world of music, though their tastes varied. “ I had always had a different outlook towards music. Most of those around me often was fond of classical and hip hop. However, I always wanted to try out experimental genres since I found it more relatable,” he said.

Gowtham Lenin

‘Waking Life’ took four years to produce. The album was inspired from the movie ‘Walking Life’ directed by Richard Linklater. “Just like the movie, the album talks about the meaning of life, dreams and interpretations, nature of reality and consciousness. It is all about encouraging one to explore one’s true self while also questioning the existence of beliefs and God itself.

The lyrics end with a saying that God is dead and I am you which is self-explanatory,” said Gowtham. He says that we all live in shells formed by opinions and thoughts told to us which restricts us from exploring what we really want. 

Gowtham is a guitarist and a cinematographer by profession. In the future, he plans to create a series of albums in different music genres. “Progressive rock might not be everyone’s cup of tea, I have plans to create unique styles including softrock or psychedlic rock,” he said. Boby Rajan and Shyam are videographers while Jaya Sankar assisted him.

