‘Ensure labs are operating as per law’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a serious note of the complaints on under-qualified technicians at private diagnostic centres, State Human Rights Commission chairman Justice Antony Dominic directed District Collector K Vasuki to ensure whether the labs were operating as per the provisions of Kerala Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act 2018. The commission had acted on a complaint filed by social worker A Sathyan.

Earlier, the commission had considered a report by Nedumangad Deputy Police Superintendent which had highlighted that some labs were employing under-qualified staff and some labs were functioning without panchayat license.

Reportedly, such labs had been closed down, however, the complainant alleged that the labs that were closed down by the police had resumed functioning.