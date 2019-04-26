Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Environmental management system certification for Thiruvananthapuram Central

Thiruvananthapuram Central has become the first railway station in the state to enter the limited list of ISO certified railway stations in Indian Railways. 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram Central has become the first railway station in the state to enter the limited list of ISO certified railway stations in Indian Railways. 

The station has been certified ‘ISO 14001:2015’ for Environmental  Management System. Those organisations which manage its environmental responsibilities in a systematic manner as per standard norms upgraded in 2015 is accredited ISO 14001:2015. 

The services certified at the station as per the policy and guidelines of Indian Railways are provisions of train operation, signal and telecommunication, cleaning and maintenance, handling of passengers, provision of passenger amenities, ticket booking and parcel handling.

A professional agency ‘LMS certifications’ is entrusted with the task of assessing the activities and streamlining procedures to improve the quality and environmental impact of activities at the station. The certification is valid till April 8, 2022 with annual surveillance audit in April 2020.

