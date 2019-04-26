Parassala murder probe extended to Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police team investigating the murder of a 41-year-old man near Parassala has extended its probe to Tamil Nadu to nab the main accused Shaji.

The probe was extended to the neighbouring state based on inputs that Shaji might have slipped out of Kerala. Police sources said Shaji’s wife hailed from Tamil Nadu and hence there was suspicion he might have moved to that place.

Meanwhile, one of the aides of Shaji, who was detained the other day, reiterated his statement he was not involved in the murder of Binu of Arayoor.

He maintained Shaji had called him over after committing the murder. When Shaji sought his help to bury the corpse, then only he came to know about the incident, the man reportedly told the investigators.

Binu was reported missing from Easter day and his family had registered a man missing complaint with the Parassala police.

While investigating, the police came across statements that revealed Binu was last seen with Shaji at the latter’s house at Arayoor.

Shaji’s family earlier resided at the place before renting the facility and moving to Venniyoor. Recently, the house was vacated and has been lying unused.

Police sources said Shaji and Binu consumed liquor at the place and later the neighbours heard a noise and shouting from the place. “But they avoided it thinking it was a drunken brawl,” said a police officer.

Later, during the probe on man missing complaint, the police searched the place and found the body of Binu that had started decomposing. The body was wrapped in a sack and had wound marks on his stomach and limbs.