Irregularities found in Nedumangad agri market functioning

The Vigilance also found that Horticorp was reluctant in purchasing agricultural produce from Nedumangad market.

Published: 27th April 2019 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Special Vigilance Cell of Directorate of Agriculture Development and Farmer’s Welfare Department has reported irregularities in the working of Nedumangad Rural Agriculture Wholesale Market and it's Safe to Eat’ programme.

The Vigilance Cell in its report said that the base price of agricultural products were fixed not in accordance with the prices in the nearby markets. Rather a price less than the average of the market price, including that of Horticorp, was fixed, which caused huge loss to the farmers, the report said. Lapses from the part of former Market secretary S K Suresh and Market coordinator S Chandran could be held responsible for the crisis, it said.

The Vigilance also found that Horticorp was reluctant in purchasing agricultural produce from Nedumangad market. It could be suspected that the move was in line with Horticorp’s decision to purchase products from Tamil Nadu or Chalai market.

Several irregularities were found in the operation and running of the Market, but the explanation tendered by Suresh was not satisfactory. Regarding the ‘Safe to Eat’ project, the Vigilance found that samples to test the toxicity of the products were not collected from Pappan Chani or Nedumangadu. No arrangements were made at Nedumangadu market to implement the project.

The report said it can be assumed that the Horticorp has sold ordinary agricultural products as ‘Safe to Eat’ products and cheated the public.

