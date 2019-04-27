KSHEC to launch Higher Education Survey 2018-19

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) is all set to begin the first-ever higher education survey in the state. Modelled on the all India Survey on Higher Education, the survey named AKHES intends to collect all data pertaining to higher education institutions, including government, aided, autonomous, unaided colleges and universities, located within the state.

The survey hopes to remedy a major hindrance- the non-availability of authentic data on higher education- to the state government and Higher Education Council in formulating policies in the higher education sector.

It also aims to overcome problems pertaining to performance-based funding caused by incomplete and inaccurate data in the higher education sector. A dedicated portal on the website of the Kerala State Higher Education Council is now open to all stakeholders for the purpose, and higher education institutions in the state are required to provide all details concerning the institution, teachers, non-teaching staff, programmes, student enrolment, examination, results, funds, expenditure, infrastructure, scholarships, social inclusiveness and so on.

The KSHEC has launched the portal-based survey as an annual exercise and is at present seeking details of 2018-19 as on November 30, 2018. The higher education institutions in the state are required to register themselves on the portal for the step-by-step process of providing relevant data.

Comprehensive data

