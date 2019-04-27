‘Make food available in relief camps’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: V S Sivakumar MLA here on Friday demanded the government to ensure food supply in the relief camps where fishermen affected by sea erosion have been now live. He visited the camps after receiving complaints of food shortage in the camps. He has also district collector about the same. He said building seawall as soon as possible is the only solution to sea erosion. He asked the government to evaluate the loss and give financial aid to the affected fisher folks.