‘Make food available in relief camps’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: V S Sivakumar MLA here on Friday demanded the government to ensure food supply in the relief camps where fishermen affected by sea erosion have been now live. He visited the camps after receiving complaints of food shortage in the camps. He has also district collector about the same. He said building seawall as soon as possible is the only solution to sea erosion. He asked the government to evaluate the loss and give financial aid to the affected fisher folks.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Lucky escape: Fund manager slips into Mumbai manhole, survives
Ties with India only problem for peace in region: Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Ask SBI to release one month's salary to Jet staff: Pilots' body to PM Modi
Child rights body asks states to stop sale of Johnson's baby shampoo after sample fails lab test
'When you don't know the rules, why play the game': Atishi asks Gambhir
Narendra Modi failed to carry forward Vajpayee's legacy: Farooq Abdullah