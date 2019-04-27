Preparing Thiruvananthapuram before monsoon hits

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The pre-monsoon cleaning drive of the city corporation is set to begin on May 1. A meeting with the Health Department, district medical officer, and district programme officer, chaired by mayor V K Prasanth will be held on Sunday to plan the cleaning drive. The meeting will further discuss the agenda and the activities to be taken place including cleaning drains, source reduction of mosquitoes, clearing garbage piles and preventive steps to fight monsoon diseases.

According to the health standing committee chairman Sreekumar K, at least one volunteer will be allotted to combat the sources in a minimum of 50 houses. From May 1 till May 7, drains will be cleaned at Parvathi Puthannaar and Aamayizhanjan thodu.

The cleaning drive at government and private organisations, shops, marriage halls, clubs, markets and public places will be held from May 4 to 7. The awareness programmes on the importance of observing dry day will be held during these days with the help of NSS volunteers, youth organisations, representatives from the health department, Anganwadi and Kudumbashree.

From May 8 till 10, the segregation of garbages: Glass, plastic and other non-biodegradable materials will be held. The waste will be transferred to materials recovery facility and the degradable garbage will be transferred to aerobic bins. "Mass fogging will be held according to case reports. Junior health inspectors will be responsible for ward-wise cleaning drive," said the mayor.

Dry Day

The city corporation will observe dry day from May 11 till 15 and on every Sundays. During the dry day, the corporation will conduct mosquito reduction activities including draining of eggshells, tyres, sunshades, bottles and coconut shells where the chances for mosquitoes to breed is high. Larva removal from the abandoned wells and source reduction will be carried out.