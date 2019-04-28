Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

ITIs to be overhauled with smart classrooms, world class workshops

As per the plans, courses with low admission rates would be scrapped and new ones will be introduced. Smart classrooms, world-class workshops and libraries would be launched.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major boost to skill set training, the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state will soon be revamped by improving infrastructure and introducing new courses. As a first step, the Labour Department has begun efforts to make 10 ITIs on par with international standards.

As per the plans, courses with low admission rates would be scrapped and new ones will be introduced. Smart classrooms, world-class workshops and libraries would be launched. Examinations scheduled for June will be conducted online for the first time. P K Madhavan, Additional Director of Training and Secretary of State Council for Vocational Training, told ‘Express’ the KIIFB has already granted Rs 82.5 crore for the upgradation of ITIs and the work has begun to improve infrastructure. The Kerala Academy of Skills Excellence (KASE) has been designated as a Special Purpose Vehicle to implement the project.

“The ITIs in the state will be revamped. Traditional classrooms will be converted into smart classrooms and workshops will be on par with international standards. Besides, new courses will be introduced along with the existing curriculum set by the Union government. Another major highlight is that a total of 100 students would be sent to Singapore this year to attend a training programme at the ITE-Singapore,” said Madhavan.

At present, there are 107 government ITIs over 350 private ITIs in the state. In all, 132 trade are taught in these institutes. Already, major electronic and mechanical companies have joined hands with some ITIs to create an infrastructure of world-class workshops. At the Kalamassery ITI, Samsung and Toyota have been training students for the past few years and they recruit talented and skilled students directly off the campus.

As part of the upgradation, Entrepreneur Clubs have also been launched at various institutes to promote entrepreneurship.

