Sea erosion: Mayor visits Valiyathura relief camps

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 80 people, including children from the fishermen families whose houses were destroyed in sea erosion, are currently living in two relief camps at the BUDS UP and UP School in Valiyathura. Thiruvananthapuram mayor V K Prasanth visited those residing in the camps and the affected Shangumugham and Valiyathura areas on Saturday.

Though the district administration claims to have put in place all arrangements, Valiyathura ward councillor said relief camps lack basic facilities including food and water. “A nearby NGO provided the food at the camp instead of the organisation that was tasked by the administration. Only two rooms have been opened to accommodate 10 families at Valiyathura UP School and others are living at the verandah of the school,” said councillor Sheeba Patrik. Some families are trying to enter the camp even though their houses have not been damaged, she alleged.

Meanwhile, relief kits consisting of basic materials including clothes were distributed in the relief camps. “We will ensure that all required facilities are provided in the camps,” said Mayor Prasanth. The Corporation’s mobile toilet unit and drinking water facilities have been provided in both the camps. The health staff have also been instructed to provide immediate medical assistance to the victims.