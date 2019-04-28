Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sea erosion: Mayor visits Valiyathura relief camps

Though the district administration claims to have put in place all arrangements, Valiyathura ward councillor said relief camps lack basic facilities including food and water.

Published: 28th April 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Mariyamma Manuel, from Valiyathura in Thiruvananthapuram, is desolate on finding that her house is damaged heavily by rough waves on Thursday . (Photo | EPS/Vincent Pulickal)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 80 people, including children from the fishermen families whose houses were destroyed in sea erosion, are currently living in two relief camps at the BUDS UP and UP School in Valiyathura. Thiruvananthapuram mayor V K Prasanth visited those residing in the camps and the affected Shangumugham and Valiyathura areas on Saturday.

Though the district administration claims to have put in place all arrangements, Valiyathura ward councillor said relief camps lack basic facilities including food and water. “A nearby NGO provided the food at the camp instead of the organisation that was tasked by the administration. Only two rooms have been opened to accommodate 10 families at Valiyathura UP School and others are living at the verandah of the school,” said councillor Sheeba Patrik. Some families are trying to enter the camp even though their houses have not been damaged, she alleged.

Meanwhile, relief kits consisting of basic materials including clothes were distributed in the relief camps. “We will ensure that all required facilities are provided in the camps,” said Mayor Prasanth. The Corporation’s mobile toilet unit and drinking water facilities have been provided in both the camps. The health staff have also been instructed to provide immediate medical assistance to the victims.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Valiyathura Sea Coast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp