Babu Paul’s life worthy of emulation, says Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday paid rich tributes to former Additional Chief Secretary Babu Paul during the commemoration function held at the St Peter’s Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Simhasana Cathedral, Punnen Road here. Reminiscing the contributions made by Babu Paul, the CM said the top bureaucrat had devoted his entire life for the welfare of the people and the state.

“Only a handful of civil servants had made a mark in the administrative circle. Among them, only a few had excelled both as an administrator and literary figure. Babu Paul was one of them.”“His hallmark was that he approached everything with an inquisitive mind. He never behaved as though he knew everything under the sun. For aspiring civil servants and those who are in service now, his life is worthy of emulation,” the CM said.O Rajagopal MLA observed that Babu Paul’s grasp of Christianity had helped him to respect other religions. He had written several good articles on Hinduism also.

V S Sivakumar MLA said Babu Paul, who had deep knowledge of various religions, was a votary of secular society. .Former Chief Secretary C P Nair, recalled that Babu throughout his administrative life had believed that each file has a life behind it.

The programme was attended by vicar Fr Zachariah Kalarikkadu and Geevarghese Mor Coorilose, Metropolitan of the Niranam Diocese of the Jacobite Church.