Babu Paul’s life worthy of emulation, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Published: 29th April 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

MLAs O Rajagopal and V S Sivakumar welcome Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as he arrives at St Peter’s Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Simhasana Cathedral in Thiruvananthapuram to commemorate the demise of former bureaucrat D Babu Paul on Sunday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday paid rich tributes to former Additional Chief Secretary Babu Paul during the commemoration function held at the St Peter’s Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Simhasana Cathedral, Punnen Road here. Reminiscing the contributions made by Babu Paul, the CM said the top bureaucrat had devoted his entire life for the welfare of the people and the state.

“Only a handful of civil servants had made a mark in the administrative circle. Among them, only a few had excelled both as an administrator and  literary figure. Babu Paul was one of them.”“His hallmark was that he approached everything with an inquisitive mind. He never behaved  as though he knew everything under the sun. For aspiring civil servants and those who are in service now, his life is worthy of emulation,” the CM said.O Rajagopal MLA observed that Babu Paul’s grasp of Christianity had helped him to respect other religions. He had written several good articles on Hinduism also.

V S Sivakumar MLA said Babu Paul, who had deep knowledge of various religions, was a votary of  secular society. .Former Chief Secretary C P Nair, recalled that Babu throughout his administrative life had believed that each file has a life behind it.

The programme was  attended by vicar Fr Zachariah Kalarikkadu and Geevarghese Mor Coorilose, Metropolitan of the Niranam Diocese of the Jacobite  Church.

