The long wait ends

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Gone are the days when visitors had to wait for long at the gates of Technopark. As a solution, the Technopark authorities have introduced an online visitor management system for easier accessibility and efficiency. Now, they need not stop the vehicle and wait for issuing a visitor pass. They can show the online booking number on their smartphones to the security personnel and can proceed to the park.

The online system was developed by a company named 'Innoval'. A visitor can request the entry pass from the company itself through the app. He/She will receive a URL to the mobile number or e-mail which must be shown to the security personnel. For those who do not have a smartphone, a kiosk has been arranged near the gate to help the visitors.

Rajeev Krishnan, secretary, Prathidhwani, a socio-cultural organisation for Technopark employees said, "The new system is far better than the previous manual system. It helps the visitors especially the interview candidates to enter into the park without any hiccups. However, not all the companies have registered and the advantages of the system can be thoroughly identified only after complete registration."

Earlier, individuals entering the park without a valid company ID card had to stop near the gate and wait for temporarily issued slips. This manual system took the precious time of people entering the park including the senior representatives of companies outside the park. If more vehicles enter the park simultaneously, checking at the gates also resulted in traffic bottleneck. The decision to introduce the system was also taken to avoid dispute at the gates.

The advanced visitor management system is a transparent mechanism and can check the identity of the visitors virtually. In fact, IT employees find the system more compatible and effective than the manned one.

"My clients had a bitter experience at the gate when they had come to visit my firm. The security personnel made them wait for around 15 minutes. Then, we had to go to the gate to let them enter. It was an embarrassing moment. However, the new system is comparatively better," said Nithun Jayakrishnan, a start-up founder.

The visitors can enter details in https://vms.technopark.org to access the facility or download the Technopark visitor app. Private agencies are entrusted to check the vehicles.Hrishikesh Nair, CEO, Technopark said the online system is a success and will be extended to all the companies within a few weeks.

"We have received good response from the companies. We have requested other companies to register with the app and the system will be full-fledged soon," Nair said.