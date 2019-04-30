Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Care Plus to conduct ‘Snehasparsam’ today

The organisation provides holistic support to the patients and their families to face the challenges of life.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Former Chief Secretary K Jayakumar will be the chief guest of the ‘Snehasparsam’ programme to be held at TSSS Golden Jubilee Hall, Animation Centre, Vellayambalam, Thiruvananthapuram, on April 30. Organised by Care Plus, the programme is part of the educational support programme for the children of cancer patients. The function will be attended by children and their guardians. 

School kits containing bags, books, stationery items, clothes, umbrella etc will be distributed to the children at the event. Students who excelled in academics during the previous year will be honoured.
Care Plus is a registered Charitable organisation working in association with the Pain and Palliative Care Department of the Regional Cancer Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, to provide palliative care to terminally ill cancer patients.

The vision of Care Plus is to improve the quality of life of the poor terminally ill cancer patients who are in the last phase of their lives, by providing physical, emotional and financial support to fight the trauma caused to the patients and their families. 

The main activity of Care Plus is the provision of home care service to the poor patients by visiting their homes and providing them with requisite medical care and the target group is poor patients who cannot afford to attend regular OP owing to physical and financial constraints. Such patients are referred to the organisation by the RCC and the team comprising doctors, nurses and volunteers visit these patients once in three weeks.

