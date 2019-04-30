Condolence meeting held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A condolence meeting was held at Trivandrum Press Club on Monday in memory of late D Vijayakumar, former president of Trivandrum Press Club and city editor of Malayala Manorama newspaper.

Minister Kadannapally Ramachandran delivered the memorial speech. KUWJ district president Suresh Vellimangalam presided over the meeting. Press Club secretary M Radhakrishnan presented the memorial resolution. Former KPCC president V M Sudheeran, BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai, former state secretary of CPI, Pannian Raveendran, Press Club president G Pramod, media academy chairman R S Babu, senior journalists K G Parameswaran Nair, K P Mohanan,Malaynkeezhu Gopalakrishnan, K Prabhakaran, Malayala Manorama Chief News Editor Markose Abraham and Thiruvananthapuram bureau chief John Mundakayam spoke during the occasion.