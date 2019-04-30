Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Despite GI tag and niche market, farmers look for hybrid varieties

Further, it is the middlemen who make money.

Published: 30th April 2019 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The dispute between PepsiCo and farmer groups over growing a specific variety of potato has  put the spotlight back on farmers who continue to grow the traditional varieties of the tuber in the state. The issue snowballed into a controversy when the US  multinational giant sued four Gujarati peasants, demanding they pay a whopping `1.05 crore each as damages for ‘contravening its rights’ by growing the potato variety used in its ‘Lays’ brand of chips.  This  has yet again brought to the fore the issue of hybrid versus traditional variety of potato, be it Gujarat or Kerala. 

In Kerala, around nine varieties of farm produce have made their way into the Geographical Indication(GI) registry as these  are best known by their place of origin, reputation, unique characteristics and quality. Further, the Kerala Agricultural University(KAU) is engaged in efforts to get GI registration for six more traditional varieties.   

Baby John, Vazakulam Pineapple Growers and Processors’ Private Ltd  executive director and  Pineapple Farmers’ Association former president, said Vazhakkulam pineapple is the main traditional variety cultivated by state’s pineapple growers on 40,000 ha of land, with an annual production of four lakh tonne and turnover of `800 crore. The farmer who cultivates the traditional pineapple variety will achieve the breakeven only if the produce fetches a farm price of `17-18.

“But the fact is farmers were forced to sell the produce at an average price of `10-12 last year, despite Vazhakkulam pineapple having a niche market. The main drawback of the agriculture produce is its poor shelf-life. We have to shift to hybrid varieties like MD2 at least to some degree to keep the business going as it has greater shelf-life and can be exported to other states in the country, apart from tapping into the export market. This doesn’t mean  the traditional variety has to be given up altogether. While patronising the traditional variety, we ought to overlook its limitations. But then, farmers should be assured of better returns,” he said. 

Further, it is the middlemen who make money. Though the state has tag like GI for many products which enhances their market value, the farmers  get only a pittance. For instance,  GI- tagged traditional variety pokkali rice fetches `33 per kg while the retailers charge around `80-90 for per kg for pokkali rice. 
The farmers are looking for hybrid varieties like Vyttila-6 to get a proportional return in tune with the investment as the traditional pokkali variety has a low yield of around 1 tonne per acre. 

Francis Kalathungal,  Pokkali Samrakashana Samithi general convener, said even after having an assured market for the rice, pokkali farming in the state failed to make giant strides in the saline rice production system under which  a single crop of pokkali rice is cultivated in the low saline phase of the production cycle that starts with the monsoon’s onset and ends by the time the monsoon withdraws from the state. It will then be followed up by prawn farming during the high saline phase.  

According to the department statistics, there are around 4,055 ha of pokkali field available for farming in Ernakulam district alone. However, the area under cultivation in Ernakulam is less than 500 ha , which accounts for the largest area under ‘pokkali cultivation in the state. “Compared to the returns from  fish farming in pokkali fields, the rice cultivation is not that lucrative. So the farmers are renouncing the traditional rice to pursue  fish farming. Though it is important to retain the traditional varieties, it is more important to switch to hybrid varieties, if only the farming can be made sustainable in the longer run.   

Vazahakkulam pineapple 
Acreage - 40,000 acre 
Production 4 lakh tonne 
Turnover - `800 crore  
They are looking for MD2 variety for better prospects, despite GI tag 
- The total area of Pokkali fields, mainly spread across Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Thrissur and Kannur, is 6,500-7,000 ha. But only a tenth of the total area is effectively used for cultivation
- Farmers looking to switch to hybrid varieties like Vyttila 6,  as the market failed to provide  returns on par with the retail price. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp