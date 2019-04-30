DGP instructs police to ensure safety of tourists

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Loknath Behera has instructed his fellow personnel to ensure safety of tourists who visit various tourist spots in the state. In a statement, the DGP said guidelines have been issued to Range IGs and district police chiefs to ensure that safety of tourists is the topmost priority.

“More police personnel from local police stations should be deployed at tourists spots. District police chiefs should identify suitable personnel from their respective jurisdiction for the deployment. The police officers should ensure that CCTV surveillance cameras, tourist help desks and vehicles of tourism police are functioning well.

The tourism police, traffic police and local police should strengthen surveillance so as to ensure a safe visit for tourists at the various destinations during tourism season,” Behera said in the statement. He said effective policing would send a message to the tourists that ‘Kerala is safe’ and thus more tourists will visit the state.