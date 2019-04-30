Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Start, camera, action! ICFFK to kick off in Thiruvananthapuram

About 140 movies for children will be screened within a span of seven days.

Published: 30th April 2019 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :    ‘The Witch Hunters', 'The Day My Father Became a Bush', 'A Horse on the Balcony', 'Long Way North', 'Mother I Love You', 'The Ugly Duckling' and Indian feature films like 'Kakka Muttai', 'Chor: The Bicycle' and 'Hamid' will be among the movies screened at the Second International Children’s Film Festival of Kerala(ICFFK) in the capital. The exclusive film festival for kids above the age of five will kickstart on May 10. The registration for the fest has crossed 1,000 on Monday and the online booking is open and buzzing.

About 140 movies for children will be screened within a span of seven days. The platform is open for all children and entry can be availed online or through office registration with a nominal fee. ICFFK, which will conclude on May 10,  is organised by Kerala State Council for Child Welfare in alliance with Kerala State Film Development Corporation, Kerala Institute of Children's Literature and Kerala Sahithya Academy.  Films will be screened from 9 am till 6 pm.    

“Our intention is to open the world of cinema to children, especially the ones from the marginalised community, who do not have much knowledge about the film industry. While IFFK is for adults, ICFFK is for children to develop their skills in reviewing a movie and realise their expertise in theatre arts,” said  V K Sashidharan, programme officer.

The fest will be held in five venues in the city; Kairali, Nila, Sree, Kalabhavan and Tagore. The movie will be followed by open forums and workshops wherein children will get a chance to interact with film personalities. The District Council for Child Welfare ensures the participation of children from the isolated parts of the State.

These children, mainly from the slums and tribal area will be provided transportation, food and registration charges by the State Council for Child Welfare. A public screening will be held in Nishagandhi auditorium on during the fest at 5 pm.Screening of movies, short films and documentaries written, directed and acted by children forms the central attraction of ICFFK 2019. Awards will be also given for the best actors, directors and scriptwriters.

ICFFK

