By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A two-day workshop on ‘Solution Focussed Approach’ will be jointly organised by the Department of Psychiatry, Medical College, Manas foundation, Kerala and Campus Art and Nature Wellness group at Medical College De-Addiction Centre on Saturday and Sunday. Dr Jaseem Koorankot, assistant professor, department of Clinical Psychology, Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), Kozhikode will be the chief speaker.

Mental health professionals and students can attend. The registration fee for professionals is `2,000 while students will be charged `1,000. For details, contact 9496563886, 9446162005.