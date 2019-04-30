Vacancy for junior research fellow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Vacancy for a junior research fellow is available for a research project ‘Taxonomic studies on Cyprinoid fishes of northern Kerala with emphasis on synonymic and insufficiently-known species’.

The three-year project is being funded by the Department of Science and Technology , Government of India. Qualification required is MSc Zoology and NET or MPhil. The interview will be held on Thursday at Baby John Memorial Government College. For details, contact Mathew Plamootil. Phone no: 9447059690