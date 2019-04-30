Wanna savour five-star thattukada fare? Wait...

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Street food, often appealing, might not necessarily be hygienic. As part of the 'Clean Street Food Hub' project initiated by the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI), 'thattukadas' in the city will be raised to five-star standard where the quality and hygienic factor of the street food will be ensured. But the city residents will have to wait as the city is yet to be identified as an 'ideal location' by the FSSAI.

As part of the project, FSSAI had conducted inspections around the state to identify locations for the project. After the inspection, four locations were identified by the FSSAI to implement the 'Clean Street Food Hub' project which include Fort Kochi, Alappuzha beach, Kottayam and Shangumugham beach in Thiruvananthapuram. However, currently Alappuzha beach is the sole location selected as the ideal one. Training programme for the street vendors will begin soon after which the five-star thattukadas will start functioning.

“We wanted to operate one in Shangumugham beach initially but couldn't do so as the street vendors here are scattered and factors such as the number of registered vendors, hygienic factor and food quality need to be checked. DTPC has already constructed a place to occupy these street vendors but they require training and all the procedures need to be completed,” said Sabu P C, administrative officer, Food Safety, Thiruvananthapuram.

Before the thattukadas are open to the public, the quality of water and ice cubes used by the street vendors will be tested by the Food Safety Department. The Food Safety Department will conduct regular checks in the eateries so that the oil is not reused. Training will be imparted to the street vendors and they will be also subjected to medical check-up. In Alappuzha, the Food Safety Department will start training for the vendors. The street vendors will have a trained supervisor who will also monitor the working of the eateries. Sabu said, “Pre-audit is over in Alappuzha and the materials have to supplied after which it will start functioning."

Hygiene certificates will be issued in the eateries and there will separate wash bins provided in all the areas. The food items provided in these eateries will be charged uniformly. The five-star thattukadas will function in Shangumugham beach after the street vendors are trained and the place is certified as an ideal location.