7-year-old genius solves rubik’s cube blindfolded

Devnandan Aneesh has got an appreciation from the India Book of Records for solving a Rubik’s cube blindfolded in 78 seconds. 

Published: 01st August 2019 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

Devnandan with his parents

By Steni Simon 
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Many say that Rubik’s cube has something to do with mathematics, while others say that it is all about logic. Devnandan Aneesh, a seven-year-old student from Thiruvananthapuram, solves this puzzle with ease. What makes things interesting is the fact that he does it with a blindfold. He has got an appreciation from the India Book of Records for solving a Rubik’s cube blindfolded in 78 seconds. 

Devnandan started solving the cube at the age of six. “There are three other senses —smell, touch and sound that helps one to solve the cube even though the eyes are shut. Although Devnandan started solving the Rubik’s Cube, it was later on that we realised that he had skills to do so using a blindfold,” says Aneesh T Rajan, Devnandan’s father who is an architect. A cubing enthusiast himself, he has been giving training to his son.

Throwing more light on the types of cubing competitions held by the World Cubing Association,  Aneesh said that there are different types of competitions which include the Megaminx, which is a Rubik’s with 12 faces, Mirror Cube where 3x3x3 is the mod of a lot of cubers. There are different ways also of solving a Rubik’s cube which includes using one hand, blindfolded, multiple blindfolds, and with the feet. “He is learning to do it with one hand and will also be attempting a Mirror cube which can only be done after practice,” says Aneesh.

As for the training, Aneesh says, “It can be practised anytime and cracked through logical moves. I usually make my son do the cube before going to sleep or during his free time.” He is waiting for confirmation of two Guinness records, one is for a blindfold and the other for mirror cubing. Devnandan is also a chess player and a state-level winner in roller skating.

