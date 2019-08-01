Amboori Rakhimol murder: Police to file custody application for accused on Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police team investigating the Amboori Rakhimol murder case will file a custody application before Neyyattinkara magistrate court on Thursday for three accused, Akhil, Rahul and Adarsh, for further interrogation and evidence collection.

According to Poovar police, the accused would be taken into custody and interrogated to find out more evidence, including the dresses they were wearing during the crime.

“It is learnt that the accused had also buried the dresses worn by them to destroy evidence. We will get more crucial evidence by subjecting the clothes to forensic examination,” said Poovar CI S Sajeevan.

Akhil was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday after police took him to the crime spots for evidence collection. During the evidence collection, the police recovered a poison bottle from his house. Police said the accused had planned to commit suicide after executing the murder.

The police will also interrogate Manian, father of Akhil and Rahul, later to find out his alleged involvement in the case.

Akhil and Rahul were arrested on Saturday. Akhil confessed that his brother and he strangled Rakhimol after taking her from Neyyattinkara bus stand to Amboori in their car. Rakhimol’s body was exhumed from the site where Akhil, who is an Army personnel, is building a house. Akhil’s friend and third accused, Adarsh, was nabbed by the police earlier.

Rahul had confessed that the murder was pre-planned. The brothers were angry over Rakhimol’s attempts to foil Akhil’s plan to marry another woman.