Beemapally residents in Thiruvananthapuram left to the mercy of the waves

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Maheen looks despondent as he walks around the remnants of his house that was destroyed due to coastal erosion at Beemapally. Repeated waves and currents have wrecked his house of which only the kitchen remains. A cancer patient, Maheen and his wife along with their two sons now live in a relative's house. They spend the day around their ruined home and go back to their relative's place at night.

Not just Maheen, many families in Beemapally are victims of the sea's wrath. A few years ago, the sea washed away the first row of houses on the shore. Now the waves have reached the third row. Many had hoped for a home when the government rehabilitated people who lost their homes due to coastal erosion in the district. However, they were disappointed. In fact, the flat premises thus built under the government scheme borders the Beemapally ward.

The residents are now protesting, hoping to be rehabilitated. Close to 182 families wait for mercy from the authorities. "The three-acre plot in the vicinity is owned by the government and is vacant. When the names of Beemapally residents were ruled out from the earlier list of beneficiaries of the rehabilitation project, we were promised an alternative. The corporation says it is unable to find land for rehabilitation while there is a plot right here. Fishers have to be rehabilitated as close to the sea as possible to ensure that they do not lose their livelihoods. They can be brought under the purview of LIFE housing scheme of the government," said Beemapally Rasheed, councillor who staged a protest at the council meeting alleging neglect towards Beemapally.

The residents were earlier promised houses in the Tsunami colony. However, nothing has come out of it so far and the authorities have closed up a well in the property which was a major source of water for the people. "A part of the land has been allotted for a nursing college. Even if the college comes up, there is ample land left for building houses. We want them to be allocated to deserving families. If not, we will be forced to take up massive protests," said U Gulam Muhammad, a local representative.

The lives of people in this coastal stretch is an uphill battle. The sea is unpredictable and so are there lives. "We have not been considered for any of the government's recent housing schemes. We want the authorities to evaluate our situation. They will find that we are all in a dire state. The government seems to be thinking that there would be religious discord if people from here are rehabilitated along with beneficiaries from Valiyathura but we only want a home. We are ready to live in harmony," said Muhammed Iqbal, a resident and a member of the Beemapally action council.

A meeting was held to this regard by Fisheries Minister J Mercikutty Amma a few months ago. "She listened to our demands, promised immediate action and even collected our applications by herself. However, we are yet to see any of those promises manifest," said another resident.

Taking stock of the recent developments, Mayor V K Prasanth said, "We are holding department-level deliberations on what can be done. These people will be given a home soon. There are some concerns regarding the land, however, we are doing everything possible to house them."