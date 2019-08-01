Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Beemapally residents in Thiruvananthapuram left to the mercy of the waves

As many as 182 families in Beemapally are waiting to be rehabilitated after their houses were destroyed by the sea

Published: 01st August 2019 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 01:39 AM   |  A+A-

Maheen and Haseena look at the wrathful sea from the remnants of their house

Maheen and Haseena look at the wrathful sea from the remnants of their house. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Maheen looks despondent as he walks around the remnants of his house that was destroyed due to coastal erosion at Beemapally. Repeated waves and currents have wrecked his house of which only the kitchen remains. A cancer patient, Maheen and his wife along with their two sons now live in a relative's house. They spend the day around their ruined home and go back to their relative's place at night.

Not just Maheen, many families in Beemapally are victims of the sea's wrath. A few years ago, the sea washed away the first row of houses on the shore. Now the waves have reached the third row. Many had hoped for a home when the government rehabilitated people who lost their homes due to coastal erosion in the district. However, they were disappointed. In fact, the flat premises thus built under the government scheme borders the Beemapally ward.

The residents are now protesting, hoping to be rehabilitated. Close to 182 families wait for mercy from the authorities. "The three-acre plot in the vicinity is owned by the government and is vacant. When the names of Beemapally residents were ruled out from the earlier list of beneficiaries of the rehabilitation project, we were promised an alternative. The corporation says it is unable to find land for rehabilitation while there is a plot right here. Fishers have to be rehabilitated as close to the sea as possible to ensure that they do not lose their livelihoods. They can be brought under the purview of LIFE housing scheme of the government," said Beemapally Rasheed, councillor who staged a protest at the council meeting alleging neglect towards Beemapally.

The residents were earlier promised houses in the Tsunami colony. However, nothing has come out of it so far and the authorities have closed up a well in the property which was a major source of water for the people. "A part of the land has been allotted for a nursing college. Even if the college comes up, there is ample land left for building houses. We want them to be allocated to deserving families. If not, we will be forced to take up massive protests," said U Gulam Muhammad, a local representative.

The lives of people in this coastal stretch is an uphill battle. The sea is unpredictable and so are there lives. "We have not been considered for any of the government's recent housing schemes. We want the authorities to evaluate our situation. They will find that we are all in a dire state. The government seems to be thinking that there would be religious discord if people from here are rehabilitated along with beneficiaries from Valiyathura but we only want a home. We are ready to live in harmony,"  said Muhammed Iqbal, a resident and a member of the Beemapally action council.

A meeting was held to this regard by Fisheries Minister J Mercikutty Amma a few months ago. "She listened to our demands, promised immediate action and even collected our applications by herself. However, we are yet to see any of those promises manifest," said another resident.

Taking stock of the recent developments, Mayor V K Prasanth said, "We are holding department-level deliberations on what can be done. These people will be given a home soon. There are some concerns regarding the land, however, we are doing everything possible to house them."

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Beemapally residents Thiruvananthapuram coastal erosion Kerala government Beemapally ward
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp