In Thiruvananthapuram division, RPF toll-free number receives 7,655 calls in six months

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of people reaching out to Railway Protection Force (RPF) for help through its toll-free number (182) has increased.

In Thiruvananthapuram division, passengers rely on the service primarily for non-security-related issues. The RPF in the division received 7,500 non-security-related calls till June this year while the total number of calls last year was under 7,000. The security-related calls this year were 155.

The statistics released by the Railways show that men make most of the calls. Last year, 118 men requested for service when compared to 37 women callers.

“Security of passengers is the primary concern of the RPF. Its awareness and usage will not only help passengers but also prevent crimes on the railway property,” said the statement.

The helpline number can be accessed from all landline or mobile phones directly from anywhere in the country. The number is also equipped with a teleconferencing facility.

When a passenger makes a call, it will reach the nearest RPF security control room and the information will be communicated to the RPF officer concerned for immediate attention.