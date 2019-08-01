Thiruvananthapuram corporation to set up prepaid auto counters

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of complaints from IT professionals and other commuters regarding lack of adequate affordable transportation options in the city, the corporation has decided to set up prepaid autorickshaw counters at Infosys and Kochuveli railway station.

For some time now, commuters have been regularly complaining that autorickshaws continue to ply without turning the meters on and even if they do, they charge extra. “Auto drivers currently charge exorbitant rates from commuters. The authorities have been unable to regulate this. A prepaid counter at Kochuveli railway station is a long-pending demand," said a corporation official. Consequently, the traffic advisory committee at a meeting held recently decided to set up the counters. "The prepaid counters will help commuters book a trip by paying a fixed fare. This also ensures a safe ride for women commuters,” said the official. Only auto drivers with valid ID proofs will be allowed to take passengers from the counters.

While there is one prepaid counter at the front gate of Technopark, it is not enough for techies trying to reach Kazhakoottam and Kochuveli railway stations. Additionally, there are no regular public transportation services from Kochuveli towards Kazhakoottam. “While the auto rates are not fixed, KSRTC does not ply to Kazhakoottam or Technopark regularly. As an alternative, a bus service, Tech Express, is being run from Technopark to Kochuveli railway station on all Fridays,” said Rajeev Krishnan, an IT professional.

According to Palayam Rajan, chairman of the town planning standing committee, the corporation has also decided to set up more prepaid counters in the city soon.