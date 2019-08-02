Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Art that can be felt

Published: 02nd August 2019

Uma Devi

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Uma Devi believes art cannot change the world. Albeit it has the capability to change individuals. “Art should be felt. All my acrylic paintings have a 3D texture,” she says. The artist will be conducting an acrylic workshop at Space, near Law College Junction, on August 4. Participants will get to paint with their peers and can choose any set of colours for their paintings.

The Alappuzha native has been focused on acrylic paintings for more than six years. Strangely, she drew as a child but art was never a passion. “My father would take me to the stationary shops when I fell sick. He would tell me to pick something to keep myself engaged. I chose sketchbooks and pencils,” she says.
However, it was at the age of 19 that she began taking art seriously. Diagnosed with clinical depression, she felt art was the best way to overcome it.

“It was difficult for me to explain what I went through. I began drawing to forget my worries. Thus began my journey,” Uma says.Nature has always been Uma’s inspiration. “I enjoy exploring nature in my paintings. I chose acrylic as one can paint over the work even if it dries. And I want the work to be tangible,” she says.

Uma also employs a different method for work. “I employ a knife and spoon to give detail to my paintings. I also use my fingers to spread strokes,” she says. Her favourite work dwells on the expression of random emotions. “I have painted my emotions in the form of multiple paintings on one canvas. I plan to continue this practice,” she says.

Uma Devi
