Coloured casual

The latest collection from this brand called Candy Crush was launched in July and it tastefully deviates from the conventional colour and design palette considered while moulding precious ornaments.

Fajeena Kareem

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kiora Amorez, the five-year-old store on RC Road, Kozhikode is known for their distinctive customisation of high jewellery. With a unique collection of sought after gems from around the world, they create bespoke designs that appeal to a vibrant customer base. The latest collection from this brand called Candy Crush was launched in July and it tastefully deviates from the conventional colour and design palette considered while moulding precious ornaments.

Lust for lustre

Candy Crush focuses on the use of multicoloured gems–rubies, emeralds and sapphires–as well as geometrical shapes in the design element. While traditional high jewellery usually takes inspiration from floral, leafy, or ornamental impressions that align with shapes in nature, or baroque and temple design, this collection is all about circles, rectangles and triangles. The line-up targets a more global culture and the urban career woman, according to Fajeena Kareem, the creative head of Kiora Amorez. “Candy Crush would not go with a sari or traditional attire. It is more of partywear that would go with your cocktail dress. We have made it for a more fun-loving, sprightly crowd by adopting international trends,” she says.

Unique as you

Previous collections from the brand, using blue opal and amethyst  gems focus on simplistic designs too, with not more than three or four stone types in a single piece. However, the brand does cater to a more traditional buyer with lightweight and bridal designs. In August, they plan to release an Onam-special collection of jhumkas and bead necklaces with a modern flair. According to Fajeena, the label reflects varied interests of women who are different and beautiful in their own way. Every design is hand-drawn by five in-house designers and later approved by her. They are then handcrafted, meaning every
customer owns a unique piece of jewellery. “We invite regular women rather than models to be part of our photoshoots. Engineers, dancers, housewives—they are the ones we really want our jewellery to speak to,” she adds.

Candy Crush lineup starts from Rs 15,000. It is available online.

