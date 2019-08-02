HC posts Venganoor land acquisition case to Aug 26

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The High Court has posted the case related to drawing electric transmission lines by KSEB through private properties in Venganoor panchayat to August 26. The bench of Justice A Muhamed Mustaque will hear counter-arguments from the state government against the petition filed by 40 residents of the panchayat demanding KSEB to provide fair compensation for the property lost while drawing 220 KV transmission lines for the upcoming Vizhinjam International Seaport project.

The petitioners demanded that the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (LAAR Act 2013) should be considered while determining the compensation. KSEB maintain that it was not liable under the LAAR Act for gaining the right of way. The feasibility of the land and requisition for acquiring land for KSEB are based on the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

Awaiting the verdict

