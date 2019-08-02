Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

HC posts Venganoor land acquisition case to Aug 26

The petitioners demanded that the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 should be considered while determining the compensation.

Published: 02nd August 2019 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

Gavel

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The High Court has posted the case related to drawing electric transmission lines by KSEB through private properties in Venganoor panchayat to August 26. The bench of Justice A Muhamed Mustaque will hear counter-arguments from the state government against the petition filed by  40 residents of the panchayat demanding KSEB to provide fair compensation for the property lost while drawing 220 KV transmission lines for the upcoming Vizhinjam International Seaport project.

The petitioners demanded that the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (LAAR Act 2013) should be considered while determining the compensation. KSEB maintain that it was not liable under the LAAR Act for gaining the right of way. The feasibility of the land and requisition for acquiring land for KSEB are based on the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

Awaiting the verdict
The High Court will hear counter-arguments from the state government against the petition filed by  40 residents of the panchayat demanding KSEB to provide fair compensation for the property lost while drawing 220 KV transmission lines for the upcoming Vizhinjam International Seaport project

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Venganoor land acquisition case
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp